Deputy Assembly Speaker Anand Mamani passes away

October 23, 2022

Bengaluru: Anand Mamani (56), Deputy Speaker of Karnataka Assembly and a three-time MLA representing Saudatti Yellamma Assembly Constituency in Belagavi district, passed away late yesterday night at a private hospital here following severe illness. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

His father, late Chandrashekhar Mamani, who was also a two-time MLA, too had passed away when he was a Deputy Speaker several years ago.

Anand Mamani was battling ill-health for more than a month. Initially, he was admitted to a hospital at Chennai on the advice of expert doctors. He was later shifted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru, where he was in coma for the past few days, according to sources.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the hospital and paid homage to the departed soul.

Anand Mamani joined BJP in 2008 after quitting JD(S) and achieved a hat-trick by winning three times from Saudatti continuously. He was popularly called as ‘Saudatti Modi.’ Mamani was elected Deputy Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly in March 2020. He was the 24th Deputy Speaker.

Last rites will be held at his hometown today.