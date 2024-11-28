Derogatory remarks against Indian Army heroes: Kodava organisations seek exile of accused

November 28, 2024

Madikeri: Various Kodava organisations have issued a stern warning of intense protests if lawyer K.R. Vidyadhar, accused of making derogatory remarks against Indian Army heroes Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa and Padma Bhushan Gen. K.S. Thimayya on social media, is not exiled from Kodagu within a week.

At a joint press conference in Madikeri yesterday, leaders including Keethiyanda Vijay Kumar (Secretary, Akhila Kodava Samaja), Chamera Dinesh Belliappa (President, Kodavaamera Kondaata Sanghatane), Kunjira Girish Bheemaiah (Secretary), Niran Nachappa Shantheyanda (Convener, Connecting Kodavas), Odiyanda Naveen Thimmaiah, and activist Chotteyanda Sanju Kaverappa called for a re-investigation and stricter actions against the lawyer in the derogatory remarks case.

While praising the Police for promptly arresting the accused and commending the Madikeri Bar Association for suspending Vidyadhar, the Kodava leaders pointed out issues with the suo motu complaint filed by the Police. They argued that complaints from other organisations would have allowed stricter legal actions and facilitated stronger punishment.

Lawyer K.R. Vidyadhar

The organisations demanded that the Police submit an appeal for a re-investigation and re-arrest of the accused under stronger sections of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita).

Referring to similar cases in Kodagu where offenders faced prolonged imprisonment, they urged that the punishment should serve as a deterrent. To prevent further discord, they insisted on the exile of the accused.

Meanwhile, the Kodagu unit of Hindu Jagarana Vedike submitted a petition to Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Venkat Raja, demanding strict action and the exile of Vidyadhar. District Coordinator Kukkera Ajith and other members alleged that Vidyadhar used a fake account to malign the revered military leaders.

The Hindu Jagarana Vedike stressed the need for a high-level investigation, highlighting the gravity of the disrespect shown toward India’s celebrated Army officers. Their petition emphasised that such incidents should not be tolerated, calling for exemplary measures to safeguard the legacy of these national icons.