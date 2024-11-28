MUDA 50:50 sites scam: RTI activist appears before ED to record statements

November 28, 2024

‘Rs. 8 crore deal struck to make documents disappear from MUDA records room’

Bengaluru: Mysuru-based Right To Information (RTI) activist Gangaraju, one of the complainants in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) sites scam case, recorded his statement at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Office in Bengaluru yesterday.

The statement focused on the illegal allocation of sites under MUDA’s 50:50 scheme, allegedly bypassing established rules and regulations.

Gangaraju had earlier filed a complaint with the ED, accusing MUDA of irregularities amounting to Rs. 5,000 crore, including the allocation of 14 sites to B.M. Parvathi, wife of CM Siddaramaiah, under the 50:50 scheme.

Responding to an ED notice seeking his statement, Gangaraju appeared at the ED Office yesterday. Speaking to Star of Mysore, he said, “Earlier, when I appeared before the ED officials, I had submitted some documents. At that time, my statement was not recorded. Today, the ED officials recorded my statement and collected supporting documents.”

Gangaraju clarified that allocating 14 sites to Parvathi might constitute a Rs. 20 crore scam. “However, the broader issue involves irregularities worth approximately Rs. 5,000 crore related to MUDA’s 50:50 scheme, incentive sites and alternative site allocations. My goal is to ensure a comprehensive investigation into these violations,” he stated.

He further mentioned that probes by the Lokayukta and the retired Justice P.N. Desai Commission are ongoing. “Additionally, the ED is investigating. If impartial findings don’t emerge, there’s a risk of the accused escaping accountability,” he cautioned.

Rs. 8 crore deal

Gangaraju also disclosed details of an alleged Rs. 8 crore deal linked to the leak of a Lokayukta search warrant issued to raid MUDA. He claimed to have submitted relevant evidence to the ED.

“Lokayukta Dy.SP Malathesh leaked information about the search warrant. Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh reportedly shared this with former MUDA Commissioners G.T. Dinesh Kumar and Dr. D.B. Natesh and a deal was struck for Rs. 8 crore to make the documents disappear from MUDA records room. I have lodged a complaint with the Governor and provided related documents,” he added.

Additionally, Gangaraju filed a complaint regarding the disappearance of documents linked to the allotment of 14 alternative sites to Parvathi. On Oct. 28, he appeared before the ED, submitting around 1,200 pages of documents.

At that time, the ED gathered preliminary information from him. Subsequently, the agency issued a summons requiring his appearance for further interrogation on Nov. 27.