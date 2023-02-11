Desi games competition at Kumbarakoppal tomorrow
February 11, 2023

Winners to get Sheep, Country Chicken,  Farm Chicken and Eggs as prizes

Mysuru: Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Yuva Seva Balaga has organised desi sports competition on Feb.12 at Kempegowda Grounds (Hallikatte) in Kumbarakoppal here to promote and preserve traditional games, said Balaga President Deepak Gowda at a press conference in city yesterday. Desi games like Lagori, Breaking the Pot, Tug of War, Musical Chair, Kunte Bille and Chowkabhara will be held as part of Adishakti Festival.

Only 100 people can participate in the contest and there is no entry fee. Men above the age of 40 and women above the age of 25 are eligible to participate.

The first prize winner will get a Tagaru (Male Sheep), second prize winners will get 20 Nati Koli (Country Chicken) and third prize winners will be given 5 Farm Chickens and 300 Eggs. Also, all participants will get Eggs. Those interested to participate can register their names by today evening by contacting Mob: 98866-77813.

