Postponement of MCC Standing Committee Polls: Regional Commissioner asks  MCC Chief to submit report

February 11, 2023

Mysuru: Following a complaint from Congress Corporators, Regional Commissioner Dr. G.C. Prakash has asked MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy to submit a report on the circumstances that led to the postponement of pending elections to Heads of MCC Standing Committees and to take necessary action as per rules.

A Congress delegation, led by City Congress President R.Murthy, had recently petitioned the Regional Commissioner, accusing the Mayor of deliberately postponing the long overdue elections to Heads of MCC Standing Committees, which was an insult to the people.

The postponement will also prove to be a hurdle in getting approval for 2023-24 budgetary sanctions, allocations and execution of plans and programmes in the absence of Panel Heads, the petition argued.

Subsequent to the petition, the Regional Commissioner has directed the MCC Commissioner to look into the matter and submit a report.