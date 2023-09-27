Despite alliance with BJP, JD(S) is committed to its ideology: MP
Despite alliance with BJP, JD(S) is committed to its ideology: MP

September 27, 2023

Holenarasipur: Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna has said that even though his party JD(S) has entered into an alliance with the BJP for the next Lok Sabha elections to be held next year, JD(S) will stay committed to its ideologies and nobody should have any doubt about this. “Our leaders have discussed the alliance with Muslim leaders before deciding on alliance with the BJP,” added the Hassan MP.

Continuing, Prajwal Revanna said that till now no decision has been taken about seat sharing and talks are on in this connection. The alliance will benefit both the parties and also their workers, said the MP.

Speaking about his disqualification from the Membership of Lok Sabha, the MP said that he has approached the Supreme Court against the High Court’s verdict. “Just because a case has been filed against us in the Court, it doesn’t mean that we have committed the crime, they have just made an allegation. I will complete my full term as an MP without any hassles,” concluded MP Prajwal Revanna.

