18 Mahogany saplings planted near Cheluvamba Park area

September 27, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Ten days after the Horticulture Department of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) cut down six Gulmohar trees on Vivekananda Road near Cheluvamba Park in the city due to their weakened condition, a positive step towards replenishing the green cover was taken. This morning, 18 saplings of the Mahogany species were planted at the same location and in the surrounding areas.

The decision to remove the Gulmohar trees was prompted by their deteriorating health, which posed a risk of uprooting during heavy rain and strong winds. Previously, the MCC had faced public criticism for being proactive in tree cutting while showing insufficient interest in planting saplings and enhancing the greenery in Mysuru city.

These 18 Mahogany saplings were planted in the same vicinity where the Gulmohar trees were removed. This initiative represents a commitment to rejuvenating the city’s greenery and addressing concerns about tree removal.

MCC Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff stated that several other weakened Gulmohar trees are slated for removal, subject to permission from the Forest Department. He emphasised that tree cutting is prioritised in cases where weakened roots pose a danger during adverse weather conditions. The MCC’s approach is to ensure that the number of saplings planted exceeds the number of trees removed, contributing to a greener and more sustainable urban environment.

Corporator Ravindra, Yadavagiri Residents Association Convenor S.K. Dinesh, Association President Kiran Bolar, environment activist Bhamy V. Shenoy and others were present.

