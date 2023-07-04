Despite high security, thieves strike at Mysuru Airport
July 4, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Thieves have struck at high security Mysuru Airport in Mandakalli on Mysuru-Nanjangud Road and have made away with 19 batteries from solar light poles.

The incident of theft came to light on June 28, with even the authorities unaware about how and when it happened. During the previous inspection held about five to six months ago, the batteries had been found intact. 

Mysuru Airport is highly guarded with Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KSISF) personnel deployed on duty, with Asst. Commandant heading them. Mysuru Airport Junior Executive (Electrical) A. Praveen has lodged a complaint at Vidyaranyapuram Police Station.

  1. Sanjay Kini says:
    July 5, 2023 at 7:56 pm

    Chennai Airport has recently installed the Advanced Visual Docking Guidance system (AVDGS) which will help aircraft stop accurately at airport apron. During Airport expansion do consider if this system might be useful for Mysuru Airport and implement it.

