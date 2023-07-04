Despite high security, thieves strike at Mysuru Airport

July 4, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Thieves have struck at high security Mysuru Airport in Mandakalli on Mysuru-Nanjangud Road and have made away with 19 batteries from solar light poles.

The incident of theft came to light on June 28, with even the authorities unaware about how and when it happened. During the previous inspection held about five to six months ago, the batteries had been found intact.

Mysuru Airport is highly guarded with Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KSISF) personnel deployed on duty, with Asst. Commandant heading them. Mysuru Airport Junior Executive (Electrical) A. Praveen has lodged a complaint at Vidyaranyapuram Police Station.