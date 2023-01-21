Deve Gowda couple takes part in Chandika Homa at Chamundi Hill

January 21, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and his wife Channamma took part in Chandika Homa organised at Chamundi Hill temple here on Friday.

Deve Gowda, who sought the blessings of presiding deity, with Assembly elections fast approaching, offered special puja to the Goddess. Later, he participated in Chandika Homa organised near Rudrakshi Mantapa in the temple precincts, under the leadership of Chief Priest Dr. N. Shashishekar Dixit.

Deve Gowda couple offered poornahuti to various homa and yagna conducted on the occasion.

Deve Gowda, who is a theist, has been following the practice of organising Chandika Homa at Chamundi Hill every year.

MLAs S.R. Mahesh and K. Mahadev, former Mayor M.J. Ravikumar, JD(S) leader Dwarkish and others were present on the occasion.