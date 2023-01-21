Deve Gowda couple takes part in Chandika Homa at Chamundi Hill
News

Deve Gowda couple takes part in Chandika Homa at Chamundi Hill

January 21, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and his wife Channamma took part in Chandika Homa organised at Chamundi Hill temple here on Friday.

Deve Gowda, who sought the blessings of presiding deity, with Assembly elections fast approaching, offered special puja to the Goddess. Later, he  participated in Chandika Homa organised near Rudrakshi Mantapa in the temple precincts, under the leadership of Chief Priest Dr. N. Shashishekar Dixit.

Deve Gowda couple offered poornahuti to various homa and yagna conducted on the occasion.

Deve Gowda, who is a theist, has been following the practice of organising Chandika Homa at Chamundi Hill every year.

MLAs S.R. Mahesh and K. Mahadev, former Mayor M.J. Ravikumar, JD(S) leader Dwarkish and others were present on the occasion.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching