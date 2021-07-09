Devotee ban atop Chamundi Hill: Simple but traditional pujas mark first day of Ashada

July 9, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, devotees have been restricted from visiting Goddess Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill and Jwalamukhi Sri Tripurasundari Temple at Uthanahalli during Ashada Friday puja for the entire month.

This year, the Ashada month began on July 9 (today) with Ashada Amavasya. Ashada Friday pujas are scheduled on July 16, 23, 30 (also Vardhanti or birthday of the Goddess Chamundeshwari) and Aug. 6 that will be the last Ashada Friday. Bheemana Amavasya puja falls on Aug. 8

Devotees are also barred from visiting the temples on weekends, Sundays and general holidays during the period. However, the Temple will remain open for darshan on other days of the week. But in case the crowd is unmanageable and social distancing cannot be maintained, then darshan would be suspended on other days as well.

According to the order issued from the Office of Deputy Commissioner, “Religious rituals should be performed only in attendance of temple priests, officers and staff as per the customs and tradition.”

The instructions from the DC were strictly followed this morning with only a handful of priests and Temple staff performing the rituals. The decked up Utsava Murthy of Goddess Chamundeshwari was taken in a procession around the Temple amidst music and chanting of mantras.

A couple of representatives from the Temple Management Committee were present during the rituals and there were no visitors. Even the media persons were not allowed inside. As part of the order, devotees are also prohibited from visiting the Temple by climbing the hill-steps. No mass feeding is allowed at both the Temples. After the procession today and the ritual pujas, the doors of the Temple were closed.

The DC’s order states that barring the residents or the villagers residing at Chamundi Hill, vehicles of others are not allowed during the period of restrictions. Passes have been issued to the residents and whoever connected with the Temple administration. Action will be taken against the violators of restrictions that have been issued under rule 12 of Karnataka Epidemic Diseases (Covid-19) Regulations 2020 and Sections 30, 30 (2) and 12 of Disaster Management Act 2005.

The Temple attracts pilgrims in thousands during Ashada Month for which special arrangements are made every year including deployment of additional bus services all of which has been dispensed with this year following the decision to keep the public out.

On an average, more than 60,000 devotees visit the Hill shrine every Ashada Friday and it was opined that mass gathering could spread the Coronavirus and derail the progress made in containing the pandemic.