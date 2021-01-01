Devotees flock temples on New Year Day

January 1, 2021

No entry to Chamundi Hill temple

Mysore/Mysuru: Leaving behind nightmarish memories of COVID-19 pandemic hit 2020, devotees flocked major temples in the city in good numbers this morning to offer prayers seeking a happy, prosperous and peaceful New Year-2021.

People from all ages were seen visiting the temples from as early as 6 am braving the biting cold. Special pujas and rituals were held in all temples.

Major temples of the city such as Chandramouleshwara Temple, Hanuman and Lakshmi Venkataramanaswamy temple in Vontikoppal, Malai Mahadeshwara and Ganapathi temples in Vinayakanagar, Yoga Narasimhaswamy and Saptha Matruka Temples in Vijayanagar, Ganapathi temple in Gokulam, Annapoorneshwari and Subramanya temples in Hebbal, Panchamukhi temple on Irwin road, Maruti temple in T.K. Layout, Mahadeshwara and Chamundi temples in Kumbarakoppal, Agrahara 101 Ganapathi temple etc., saw a sizeable number of devotees, who lined up in queues to seek the blessings of the deities.

Expecting a large number of devotees, the temple managements had taken precautionary and safety measures. Hand sanitiser dispensers were kept at the entrance of the temples.

However, according to preliminary reports, the number of devotees this year was less as compared to the previous years.

Meanwhile, the Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill, which used to see thousands of devotees on New Year day, was closed for devotees today.