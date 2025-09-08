Dhananjaya undergoes weight training

September 8, 2025

Carries 500 kg weight amidst rain to Torchlight Parade Grounds

Sharp stone pierces Kumki elephant Lakshmi’s left sole; returns to Palace in truck

Mysuru: With Dasara festivities scheduled to be inaugurated on Sept. 22 atop Chamundi Hill, preparations are going on in full swing including training for Dasara elephants.

Yesterday evening, Dasara elephant Dhananjaya was made to carry weight on the Jumboo Savari route. Dhananjaya was led near Kodi Someshwara Temple in the Palace premises, where Gadhi-Namda and a cradle were secured on its back and sand bags placed inside the cradle, all weighing a total of 500 kg.

Dhananjaya, with Kumki elephants Roopa and Lakshmi on his sides, followed by other Dasara elephants walked out of the Palace premises through the Jayarama Gate at 4 pm and reached Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap at 5.15 pm. Upon reaching the Torchlight Parade Grounds, sand bags, cradle and Gadhi-Namda were removed from Dhananjaya’s back using a crane and he was given rest. After a brief period, the elephants marched back and returned to the Palace at about 7.15 pm.

DCF Dr. I.B. Prabhu Gowda, RFO Nadeem, Veterinarian Dr. Adarsh, Assistants Rangaraju and Akram and others accompanied the Dasara elephants.

Kumki elephant ‘Lakshmi’ injured

Public waiting to see the elephants return to the Palace were surprised to see Kumki elephant ‘Lakshmi’ returning to Palace in a truck.

It is learnt that Lakshmi sustained injury after a sharp stone pierced its left sole while marching between Government Ayurveda Hospital Circle and Old RMC Circle. She somehow managed to walk till Highway Circle from where she began to limp and reached the Torchlight Parade Grounds where her left sole was examined and the injury came to light.

She was then mounted on a truck and sent to Palace, where the veterinarian removed the stone and provided treatment. Though it is a minor injury, she has been given rest and will not take part in today’s training.