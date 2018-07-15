Dhanushkoti waterfalls attract tourists

Chunchanakatte: Even as the tourists are thronging the twin waterfalls, Barachukki-Gaganachukki in the Shivanasamudra range, the scene is no different here with Dhanushkoti waterfalls in full flow.

With the heavy rains since the last three to four days, Cauvery, the lifeline for Mysuru and Mandya farmers, is full and hundreds of tourists are visiting the place.

The Cauvery River takes birth at Talacauvery in Kodagu district and reaches the KRS reservoir in Mandya district. Before it reaches here, the water falls from a height of more than 60 feet like milk foam which is attracting the tourists in hordes. They are capturing the magical moments on their cameras and mobile phones apart from clicking selfies.

Since a tragedy occurred in this place recently with a scientist being washed away, the Taluk Administration has provided full security near the waterfalls. The tourists are first visiting Anjaneya, Kodandarama and Seetha Devi Temples near the banks of the river and then going to watch the spectacle of the waterfall. The public, who are visiting the place, strongly feel that there should be a ‘Yatri Nivas’ in the place.