Dharmendra Kumar Meena takes charge as Chamarajanagar SP
News

Dharmendra Kumar Meena takes charge as Chamarajanagar SP

Chamarajanagar: Young IPS Officer Dharmendra Kumar Meena (in pic) took charge as the new SP of Chamarajanagar here on Friday.

He took charge from Additional SP Geetha Prasanna, who was holding additional charge as incharge SP following the transfer of Kuldeep Kumar Jain.

Jain, who had served as Chamarajanagar SP for nearly 2 years, was recently transferred and posted as Vijayapura SP.

The Government then had posted Rohini Katoch Sepat in his place. But a few days later, the Government, after cancelling Rohini’s transfer, appointed Dharmendra Kumar, who was serving as Dharwad SP, as the new Chamarajanagar SP.

June 4, 2017

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To "Dharmendra Kumar Meena takes charge as Chamarajanagar SP"

  1. priyanka says:
    April 16, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    A one

    Reply

