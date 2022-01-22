DHO receives COVID booster dose during special drive

January 22, 2022

35 teams to visit 144 medical establishments

23,000 eligible people across the district targeted

Mysore/Mysuru: In order to safeguard and secure the health workers and other frontline workers from catching the deadly virus, the Health Department in association with the District Administration, today launched a special drive to vaccinate them with booster dose.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. K.H. Prasad launched the drive at K.R. Hospital this morning by himself receiving the booster jab. Speaking to Star of Mysore, Dr. Prasad said that 35 Medical teams have been formed to vaccinate health workers and other frontline workers with the booster dose, which will be given only after nine months of the second dose.

Pointing out that these teams will visit a total of 144 medical establishments including all Government and Private Hospitals, he said that it has been targeted to vaccinate 23,000 eligible people across the district.

Noting that 12,000 eligible health workers have been vaccinated with the booster dose so far, he said that 11,000 remained to be vaccinated and this will be done by the end of this month.

Continuing, Dr. Prasad said that today, it has been planned to vaccinate 3,500 health workers and those who miss out during this special drive, can get vaccinated at their nearest designated vaccination centres.

Stressing on the need for all eligible health workers and other frontline workers including the Police to get vaccinated with the booster dose, with the third wave of attack of the deadly pandemic already nearing its peak, the DHO said that the booster dose is being administered at 170 centres across the district.

He appealed the members of the public to follow COVID appropriate behaviour for their own safety and well-being.

MMC&RI Dean and Director Dr. H.N. Dinesh, K.R. Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. Nanjundaswamy, Blood Bank Centre Head Dr. Manjunath and others were present.