Dialysis facility inaugurated at Jayadeva Hospital

January 31, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Bengaluru’s Jayadeva Institute of Cardio-vascular Sciences Director Dr. C.N. Manjunath inaugurated the Dialysis facility at Jayadeva Hospital on KRS Road in Mysuru recently.

The Dialysis machine and two Echo-cardiogram machines costing Rs.54.25 lakh was donated by Bank Note Paper Mill India Pvt.Ltd.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Manjunath said kidney patients who are operated for heart ailments, have to undergo dialysis later on. The Dialysis facility in Jayadeva Hospital will be of great help to such patients as they do not have to go elsewhere for dialysis, he said.

Noting that on an average, 600 to 700 patients are visiting Jayadeva Hospital every day for heart ailments, he said that about 40 to 50 of them undergo angioplasty, while three patients are performed open-heart surgery.

Pointing out that the Hospital has a medical staff numbering about 100, Dr. Manjunath said that the Hospital must ensure quality treatment to every patient.

Expressing concern over increasing heart ailments among children, he emphasised on the need for all persons aged over 40 years to undergo heart check-up.

Calling upon the people to refrain from excessive use of cell phones and social media and to maintain a balanced and healthy diet, he lauded the gesture of Bank Note Paper Mill for donating the much-needed machines.

Bank Note Paper Mill Managing Director K.G. Vishwanathan complimented Jayadeva Hospital for rendering quality health services to all sections of society at very affordable cost.

Mill’s GM Dharanikumar, DGM S. Sundarraj, staff H.R. Chetan, Lakshmish Babu, Vadiraj Kulkarni and S.A. Raghavendra, Hospital Superintendent Dr. Sadanand, CMO Dr. Shankarsira, Dr. Pandurangaiah, Dr. Harsha Basappa, Dr. Rajith, Dr. Devaraj, Dr.Vishwanath, Dr. Manjunath, Nursing Superintendent Harish Kumar and others were present.

