Jatayu Temple near Trivandrum to open next week
News

January 31, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru:  The first phase of Jatayu Nature Park, a much-awaited tourism destination in Kerala, is all set to open next week, according to sources. 

The Park is named after the mythical bird from Ramayana — Jatayu, who tried to rescue Sita from Ravana. The nature park project has been started with the aim of promoting mythology, adventure and wellness tourism. 

Located in Chadayamangalam village in Kollam district of Kerala, this rock theme park will be a treat to the eyes as well as the sense of adventure for     the tourists.

The sculpture is 200 feet long, 150 feet broad, 70 feet in height and has a floor area of 15,000 square feet. The sculpture sits at the spot where Jatayu took his last breath. Locals believe that the mythical bird fell there after being struck down by Ravana. 

The sculpture sits on top of a hill and will have a 6-Dimension theatre and an audio-visual based digital museum inside it. The museum will exhibit glimpses from Ramayana. One can also enjoy the bird’s eye view experience from 1,000 feet above the sea level, from inside the sculpture. 

