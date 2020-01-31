Flower Show at Raja’s Seat from Feb. 7

January 31, 2020

Kodava lifestyle, traditions to bloom

Madikeri: The Kodagu District Administration and the Department of Horticulture will conduct a Flower Show at Raja’s Seat in Madikeri from Feb. 7 to 10 in order to attract tourists, an official statement said. A special feature of the Flower Show will be the depiction of the lifestyle and traditions of Kodavas through floral replicas of “Kodagu Ainmane” or ancestral home.

According to the statement, this is to promote and create awareness of the lifestyle, culture and traditions of Kodavas to the present generation. Nearly 25 species of flowers and about 10,000 plants will be part of the show with floral decorations depicting the cultural facets of Kodagu.

Horticulture Department officials said the topiaries (practice of training perennial plants by clipping the foliage and twigs of trees, shrubs to develop and maintain clearly defined shapes, whether geometric or fanciful) will be brought for the festival.

In a bid to attract the children, floral statues depicting well-known personalities, will be created and serve as a selfie point for the visitors.

There will be cultural programmes in the evening on all the days of the Flower Show besides floral rangoli competition for women. Stalls will be put up for sale of handicraft items, the statement added.

As part of the Flower Show, thousands of flower pots are being arranged at Raja’s Seat. Flower pots and a large variety of flowers including African marigold, Celosia, Lady Lace, Gladiolus, Gerbera, Anthurium, Bird of Paradise, Carnations, Lilium, Tuberose, Orchids, Stasis, Chrysanthemum, and Limonium will attract visitors. Exclusive selfie spots will be created for tourists to click selfies and share on social media. Works are underway at Raja’s Seat.

