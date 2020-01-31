Mahila Samskruthika Utsava captivates spectators

January 31, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Dollu Kunitha, Patada Kunitha, Suggi Kunitha, fancy dress, painting and art, sea shell art, art from mini conches, gourd art, rangoli, folk songs and dance, drama, bhajans and seminars on relevant topics — all under one roof. The occasion was a day-long Mahila Samskruthika Utsava held at Kalamandira on Wednesday.

From ancient times to the present, women throughout the world have participated in arts in diverse ways. Whether as creators and innovators of numerous forms of art, women have been and continue to be integral to art.

For the most part, however, traditional art history has systematically excluded women’s participation in art. Instead of recognising women artists, the art — as an institution — has generally deemed women’s contributions as non-existent or inferior to those of men’s. However, the Mahila Samskruthika Utsava provided a befitting platform for women to display their art works, paintings, debating skills, dance and songs and even performing art.

The event was organised by Department of Kannada and Culture and was inaugurated by Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra. The programmes were presented by various teams including Dollu Kunitha by Kukkarahalli Kavitha and team, Patada Kunitha by Government PU College for Girls on Chamaraja Double Road, Suggi Kunitha by Sahana and team of Hunsur and fancy dress by Kathyayani.

Mysuru’s Shubha Raghavendra, Rajeshwari, Snehashri and Prema, Nanjangud’s Ashwini, Dr. M.P. Preetham and Manjula Nagarathna presented light music while Salma and team and Kriya Folk Troupe presented folk songs. Karavali Yakshagana team presented Yakshagana. Pooja Kunitha was performed by Beedanahalli (T. Narasipur) Pallavi and team.

Banjara dance performed by Neralu Trust, Nagari beats by Amritha and team from Mysuru and Kamsaale by Desiranga Samskruthika Samsthe earned huge applause. A play “Uriya Uyyaale” was staged and later, Mahadevi presented her speech on topic ‘Women and Entrepreneurship’ while Lolakshi presented her views on ‘Women and Society’. Danseuse Vasundhara Doraswamy presided over the seminar session.

Vagdevi Bhajana Mandali, Gaanasudha & Jnaneshwari music troupes and Kadali Mahila Vedike presented Bhajans. Bharatiya Nruthya Kala Parishat, Nayana Bharatanatyam of T Narasipur and Nitya Niranthara Trust of Yeraganahalli presented a dance feature. State awardee and senior Sobane artiste Bannur Kempamma, along with Sannamma, Rajamma, Mangalamma and Neelamma pulled the attention of the audience through Sobane Pada. Another play was presented by Mysuru District Kannada Vrutthi Rangabhoomi artistes.

At the Suchitra Art Gallery, an exhibition was organised of Gourd art where household items like vases, bags, mementoes to be kept on dining and tea tables were displayed. Dried shell of Gourds were artistically painted to give them a new look. Interestingly, there were items that were made exclusively for children to wean them away from metal and plastic toys that sometimes are hazardous.

A separate section was dedicated to Asha Prasad’s art works where her traditional paintings made using chalk powder, Mysore Gold Leaf and Tanjore Gold Leaf were displayed. Warli painting by Siri and Chandana of Ravivarma School of Art attracted many eyeballs. Radha Mallappa of conch and sea shell art fame also displayed her art works.

Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa, ZP Vice President Gowramma Somashekar, Taluk Panchayat President Kalamma Kemparamaiah, Rangayana Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy and others were present.

