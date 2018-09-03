Did failed hair-straightening procedure lead to suicide?

Mysuru: Depressed over frequent hair loss after undergoing the hair-straightening procedure, a Kodagu girl, who was pursuing her studies in city, has allegedly committed suicide by jumping into Lakshmanatheertha River at Nittur near Gonikoppal in Kodagu and her body was found floating in the river by the villagers on Saturday evening.

Ponnampet Police, who rushed to the spot after being informed by the villagers about a body floating in the river, fished out the body and shifted it to Gonikoppal Community Health Centre mortuary.

The deceased girl, identified as G. Neha Gangamma, is the daughter of Prabha and Shyla couple of Nittur, who was pursuing her first year MBA course at St. Joseph’s College at Jayalakshmipuram in city and was staying at a Paying Guest (PG) accommodation on Gokulam Road here from where she had gone missing.

Neha, on Aug.29, left the PG at about 10.30 am saying that she was going to the College and had not returned. A missing complaint was lodged by the PG owner at Jayalakshmipuram Police Station.

It is learnt that Neha had undergone hair straightening procedure at a beauty parlour in city following which her hair began to fall. Following hair loss, Neha was reluctant to go to the college and her parents are said to have consoled her besides persuading her to attend classes. But Neha, who became depressed following hair loss, jumped into the river and ended her life, it is learnt. Neha’s parents have accused the beauty parlour for their daughter’s death.