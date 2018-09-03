Rain Water Harvesting Theme Park in city soon

Mysuru: Realising the urgent need and importance of Rain Water Harvesting and its implementation in every home and apartment in the city, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is soon coming up with a Rain Water Harvesting Theme Park worth over Rs. 2 crore to educate the people about its uses.

The MCC has taken up this project to make people know how useful it is to conserve rain water to solve water problem. Already in Bengaluru a park has been set up in Jayanagar called Sir M. Visvesvaraya Rain Water Harvesting Theme Park. This was set up in 2011 and this is the first such theme park in the country.

Taking this as the model, the MCC has approached private players like JK Tyre, Infosys and Carlsberg to help set up the park under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

To attract visitors: How will the Rain Water Harvesting look like? How will it work? These are the questions that everyone asks and the aim of the theme park is to answer such questions by providing information on the kind of technology that is used to set up such Rain Water Harvesting system.

A model building will come up in the park and there will be pictures of Rain Water Harvesting and a mini 50-seater auditorium for screening documentaries on Rain Water Harvesting. There will also be information on recycling of water besides a help centre set up and a desk to provide information through the phone.

Along with the equipment needed for installing rain water, the information will also be provided on saving water and its usage and the models relating to this will be displayed. Overall, the theme park will provide comprehensive information on all aspects of Rain Water Harvesting. This park will also become another tourist attraction for the visitors to the city.

MUDA identifies two parks: The two parks developed by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) have been identified for setting up the theme park. Depending on the funds for the park, one of them will be shortlisted and the project will be implemented there.

Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner K.H. Jagadeesha, reacting to the setting up of the theme park, told Star of Mysore said that the MCC had already written to three companies regarding the park. The model of the park and its estimate has also been attached along with the letter. The park would cost about Rs.2 crore. The theme park in Bengaluru was built at a cost of Rs.1.50 crore about seven years ago, he added.