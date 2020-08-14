Digital celebration of Janmashtami Festival at ISKCON Mysuru
August 14, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Due to the ongoing pandemic situation, ISKCON at Jayanagar had an inhouse celebration of Janmashtami festival without public participation on Aug. 12. 

Throughout the day, Lord Krishna was worshipped through different offerings and aratis by the missionary devotees.

The celebrations began by performing Mangalarati at 4.30 am followed by doing Sodashopachara Puja, an offering of 16 ingredients for the pleasure of Lord Krishna. The deities of Sri Krishna Balarama were bedecked with special ornaments and Shringara Arati was performed at 7.15 am followed by Guru Puja to Srila Prabhupada.

In the night at 10.15 pm, a grand abhisheka to Sri Krishna Balarama was performed followed by Maha Mangalarati at 12 midnight. The event was telecast live through ISKCON Mysore’s Facebook and Youtube channels.

ISKCON Bengaluru had also organised online celebration of Janmashtami festival through a programme titled “Swagatam Krishna”, wherein many eminent personalities and renowned artists participated to share their thoughts and aspirations to spread positivity and optimism.

The Temple Management had urged all the devotees of Lord Krishna to participate in the online celebrations and receive blessings of Lord Krishna, in the comfort and safety of their homes.

