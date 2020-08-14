Rapid Antigen Tests continue

August 14, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The District Administration and the Department of Health and Family Welfare, in a bid to prevent COVID-19 (Coronavirus) from spreading and also to control the increasing positive cases and related deaths, are continuing the Rapid Antigen Tests at various places in city.

Tests are being conducted at CITB Choultry at Hebbal, Town Hall, Kurubarahalli Primary Health Centre (PHC), Quba Public School at Udayagiri and also near the Police Quarters at Jyothinagar.

A maximum of 150 persons would be tested in a day at each testing centre and the remaining people are being asked to come the ext day to get themselves tested. As many Police personnel would be participating in tomorrow’s Independence Day celebration and deployed on security duties, Rapid Antigen Testing is being conducted on Police personnel near the Police Quarters at Jyothinagar.

Police Personnel line up for Rapid Antigen Test at Jyothinagar this morning.

At CITB Choultry in Hebbal, two counters have been opened and seven technicians are deployed at each counter. These technicians are involved in collection of samples for swab testing, processing it and giving the results. Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits are given to the staff involved in collection of swab samples.

22 roadside vendors test positive

Tests were conducted on roadside vendors near Dufferin Clock Tower about two days ago, where 207 vendors were tested for COVID-19 out of which 22 vendors tested positive. Vendors come in contact with hundreds of people daily and more prone on contracting the deadly virus. As the vendors who tested positive did not have the facility to be under home quarantine, they have been shifted to COVID Care Centres and also to COVID Hospital, based on the intensity of their illness.