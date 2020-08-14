I-Day celebrations tomorrow
News

I-Day celebrations tomorrow

August 14, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the city is gearing up for a simple Independence Day celebration tomorrow (Aug.15).

The celebration will begin with District Minister S.T. Somashekar unfurling the National  flag at Bannimantap Parade Grounds at 9 am, following which he will  release Tri-colur Balloons and deliver the Independence Day address. Mayor Tasneem, MPs Pratap Simha, V. Srinivas Prasad and Sumalatha Ambareesh, ZP President Parimala Shyam, MLAs of the city and District and a host of other people representatives will be present.

As a COVID-19 measure, the entry is restricted and all the participants are required to compulsorily wear face masks and maintain physical distancing.

Meanwhile, the second day rehearsal of Independence Day celebrations was held this morning at Torch Light Parade Grounds in Bannimantap, the venue for tomorrow’s Independence Day celebrations.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching