I-Day celebrations tomorrow

August 14, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the city is gearing up for a simple Independence Day celebration tomorrow (Aug.15).

The celebration will begin with District Minister S.T. Somashekar unfurling the National flag at Bannimantap Parade Grounds at 9 am, following which he will release Tri-colur Balloons and deliver the Independence Day address. Mayor Tasneem, MPs Pratap Simha, V. Srinivas Prasad and Sumalatha Ambareesh, ZP President Parimala Shyam, MLAs of the city and District and a host of other people representatives will be present.

As a COVID-19 measure, the entry is restricted and all the participants are required to compulsorily wear face masks and maintain physical distancing.

Meanwhile, the second day rehearsal of Independence Day celebrations was held this morning at Torch Light Parade Grounds in Bannimantap, the venue for tomorrow’s Independence Day celebrations.