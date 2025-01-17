Digital transformation reshaping civil engineering: ACCE(I) VP

January 17, 2025

Mysuru: “Digital transformation is no longer just a buzzword; it’s a transformative reality reshaping our industry. It empowers us to build faster, more cost-effectively, and sustainably while enabling the creation of smarter, more resilient infrastructure that withstands time and nature,” opined Rajkumar Kacharla, Vice-President (South), Association of Consulting Civil Engineers (India).

He was addressing the audience as the guest of honour at the ACCE(I) biennial flagship event, Recent Advances in Civil Engineering (RACE-25) Seminar, held this morning at the MBCT Auditorium in Vishweshwaranagar.

Highlighting the role of cutting-edge technologies, Kacharla remarked, “From Building Information Modelling (BIM) to Geographic Information Systems (GIS), and from drones to artificial intelligence, digital technologies are revolutionising every aspect of our profession.”

He emphasised the potential of digital twin technology in creating virtual replicas of infrastructure to simulate, analyse and optimise performance. The Internet of Things (IoT), he said, connects infrastructure to the digital realm, enabling real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance.

“Digital technology is transforming every aspect of our work. To create a better future for our communities, we must continue to push the boundaries of what is possible — experiment, innovate and collaborate, he said.

“With advancements in infrastructure, we can now simulate, analyse and optimise performance. The integration of IoT connects our infrastructure to the digital world, enabling real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance. This transformation is paving the way for smarter, more resilient solutions that benefit society, he noted.

However, Rajkumar Kacharla pointed out that digital transformation is not solely about adopting advanced technologies. “It’s about people — about upskilling and reskilling our workforce to leverage these tools effectively and fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration,” he added.

He called upon civil engineers to embrace this evolution and leverage it to build a better future for communities. “We must push the boundaries of what is possible — experiment, innovate and collaborate. Digital transformation is not a destination but a continuous journey, and I am excited to share this journey with all of you,” he said.

Kacharla urged participants to harness the power of digital transformation collectively to create a brighter future for the civil engineering industry and society.

Other notable speakers include: Dr. P.G. Diwakar, Senior Scientist and ISRO Chair Professor, National Institute of Advanced Studies, IISc Campus, Bengaluru, Architect Vishu Bhooshan, Associate and Lead Designer at ZahaHadid Architects Computation and Design Research Group (ZHA CODE), London, Dr. Rajesh Kumar, Head of EDRC Digital, III SBG, L&T Construction, Chennai, Prashanth S. Alatgi, Managing Director, Prashant Advanced Survey of India, Pune, Dr. C.B. Amarnath, President of India BIM Association, Mumbai, Dr.Madhavi Latha Gali, Professor of Civil Engineering and Chair of the Centre for Sustainable Technologies, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Er. Roshan Purohit, Regional Manager, Trimble Inc., Gurgaon and Er. ShanmugamSelva Kumar, General Manager (Retd.), L&T, Chennai.