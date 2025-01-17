Mysuru MP pushes for Arjuna Memorial, Yoga Museum

January 17, 2025

Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has urged Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, seeking support for projects aimed at bolstering Mysuru’s tourism, heritage and cultural prominence.

Meeting the Minister in New Delhi recently, Yaduveer proposed constructing the Arjuna Memorial near LIC Circle at Bannimantap and converting the Old Deputy Commissioner’s office into a Yoga Museum. Both initiatives align with Mysuru’s legacy as a heritage city, he said, while underscoring the need to preserve its traditional and historical significance.

In a press release, Yaduveer shared that discussions with the Union Minister covered various tourism-centric projects for Mysuru. Notable among these was the proposal to honour the late Dasara elephant Arjuna, who carried the golden howdah with the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari during the annual Dasara procession for many years.

“There is a profound emotional bond between Mysuru and its Dasara elephants. Arjuna, in particular, holds a special place in our hearts. A memorial near LIC Circle, close to Bannimantap where the Dasara Torchlight Parade takes place, would be a fitting tribute to this majestic elephant,” Yaduveer stated.

The MP also highlighted the significance of establishing a Yoga Museum in the Old Deputy Commissioner’s office, further enriching Mysuru’s identity as a hub for wellness and spirituality.

“The Union Minister responded positively and we are optimistic that these projects will soon see the light of day with the cooperation of the Central and State Governments,” he added.

Memorial in honour of Arjuna

The legendary Dasara elephant Arjuna faithfully served as the lead elephant in the Mysuru Dasara Jumboo Savari procession for many years, carrying the Golden Howdah with precision and grace. Tragically, Arjuna passed away on Dec. 4, 2023, after being fatally attacked by a wild elephant during aforest operation.

To honour this elephant, the MP has proposed renaming LIC Circle as ‘Arjuna Circle’ and developing it into a historic and prominent tourist destination. The MP emphasised that the Arjuna Memorial should reflect Mysuru’s rich history, culture, heritage and traditions. He suggested blending eco-friendly features with cultural elements to create a landmark that could significantly boost tourism and contribute to Mysuru’s economy.

The proposed memorial includes murals or plaques around the Circle that will highlight the historical significance of elephants in Mysuru’s traditions, especially their role in Dasara. To ensure sustainability, the project could incorporate solar-powered lighting, rainwater harvesting systems and lush garden development. The MP estimates the total cost of the project, including the construction of a grand statue of Arjuna, at Rs. 20 crore. He called for swift action to make this vision a reality.

Yoga Museum to boost tourism, honour tradition

The MP has requested the conversion of Mysuru’s Old Deputy Commissioner’s Office into a Yoga Museum. He highlighted Mysuru’s global recognition as the birthplace of Yoga and suggested that the museum would educate visitors on the history and significance of Yoga.

The State Government has already sought funds for this renovation under the ‘Swadeshi Darshan’ scheme and Yaduveer urged the Central Government to provide further support. “Transforming the Old DC office into a Yoga Museum would honour both tourism and Yoga, enriching Mysuru’s global image,” the MP explained.

He further noted that Mysuru holds a special connection to Yoga, with pioneers like B.K.S. Iyengar bringing worldwide acclaim to the discipline. The Mysore Palace regularly hosts Yoga demonstrations, underscoring its importance to the city’s heritage.