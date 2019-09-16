Dinakar Desai enlightened State through his writings: Littérateur

September 16, 2019

Mysuru: Stating that writer Dinakar Desai has enlightened the State through his writings, thus befitting his name, Littérateur Bannur K. Raju has said that the great limerick writer also involved himself in building the society.

He was speaking after inaugurating ‘Chutuku Kavigoshti’ organised jointly by Hiranmayi Pratishtana and Muddukrishna Pratishtana at the Senior Citizens Day Care Centre in Nimishamba Layout here yesterday.

Noting that Dinakar Desai was multi-faceted personality — a poet, teacher, agriculturist, journalist, freedom fighter, educationalist etc. — Raju said that Dinakar Desai dedicated himself for the well being of the society.

Recalling that Desai, who hailed from Uttara Kannada district, set up over 40 Educational Institutions in the district, he said that it would not be wrong to say that Desai revolutionised education in the district.

Recalling the spirit of the ever enthusiastic Desai, he said that the great writer must be credited for Farmer Movement and bringing unity among Mumbai Shipyard workers.

Stating that Desai was also an active journalist and started ‘Janasevaka,’ a local newspaper, he said that Dinakar Desai became the first MP from the State to get elected as an independent candidate to the Lok Sabha in 1967 contesting from the then Canara constituency.

More than 35 poets took part in the Chutuku Kavigoshti.

Aritst Dr. Jamuna Rani Mirle and veteran cultural thinker Yashodamma were felicitated on the occasion. Senior Citizens Day Care Centre Head Prabhuswamy presided. Hiranmayi Pratishtana’s A. Sangappa, Muddukrishna Prakashana’s M. Muthuswamy, retired teacher Venkatanarayana and others were present.