September 16, 2019

Mysuru: ‘Bhagavad Gita’ is among the most translated epics in the world, said former head of the department of Ancient History and Archaeology, University of Mysore, Prof. A.V. Narasimha Murthy.

Prof. Murthy, who is also the Chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB), Mysuru added that the epic has been translated into more than 300 languages including English which shows its enormous popularity.

He was speaking at a programme organised jointly by Samskruti Prakashana and Srinidhi books for the release of author Dr.V. Ranganath’s (a retired Tahsildar) works titled, ‘Neevu Nammavaralla, Naave Nimmavaru!’ (a collection of his articles published in SOM’s sister concern ‘Mysooru Mithra’ and ‘Namma Hemmeya Rashtradhwaja’ at Gopalaswamy Sishuvihara auditorium, Nanjumalige, here yesterday.

Pointing out that one of the chapters in Dr. Ranganath’s work ‘Neevu Nammavaralla, Naave Nimmavaru’, explains the gist of Bhagavad Gita, Prof. Narasimhamurthy said the book throws light on some of the episodes in the epic.

Noting that being a columnist himself, he can understand the challenges, Prof. Narasimhamurthy said that a columnist has the task of collecting all required information and putting them together in the form of an article in a short span of time. Stating that one of the chapters in the book has reference to minimum educational qualification for our rulers, Prof. Murthy opined that a peoples representative will be found wanting to answer questions if he/she is lacking in education.

Continuing, Prof. Murthy said that another chapter in the book throws light on our food habits and stresses on the need for consuming only the required quantity of food. He further said that the book also criticises Educational Institutions which are after money.

Maharaja Education Trust President Dr.S. Murali who released the work, said that our thoughts gets strengthened by only reading books.

Emphasising on the need for an author to maintain social commitment, he said that Dr. Ranganath has successfully done this in his works.

Dr. Jayashree Chandrashekar said that ‘Namma Hemmeya Rashtradwaja’ throws light on the traditions of our national flag.

Pointing out that the author Dr.V. Ranganath, a former Tahsildar earned his Ph.D. for his research work on Dasara festivities, she said that the book also traces the historical background and the pride associated with our national flag. The author of the books Dr. V. Ranganath, writer Samskruthi Subramanya and others were present.