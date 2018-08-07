Displaced florists to occupy vacant market behind Chandramouleshwara Temple

Mysuru: The displaced florists on Valmiki Road have at last found a safe, secure and clean place to sell bouquets and other floral arrangements. The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has found a suitable place behind Chandramouleshwaraswamy Temple in Jayalakshmipuram where the market place was lying vacant for a long time.

It has approach roads from all sides and as one drives down St.Joseph’s College on Temple Road, close to the Mathru Mandali Circle, one has to take a left turn or the other approach road that is at the entrance of Kalidasa Road where one has to take a left turn and immediate left to enter the market.

The florists, who saw the place, are very happy that at last they have been given a suitable place from where they can operate peacefully without any hindrance. The place was earlier earmarked by the MCC as flowers, fruits and vegetable market and a name-board has also been put up. There is a gate to the entrance which was kept locked.

The evicted florists had been running from pillar to post since the last one week to find a suitable place as they were suffering huge business loss. They had been assured of a place near Cheluvamba Park. However, there was resistance from the nearby residents and the Corporation had to look for one more place and it finally zeroed in on the vacant market in Jayalakshmipuram.

MCC Health Officer Dr. D.G. Nagaraj, Additional Commissioner Ravindra along with the nine florists visited the spot this morning and the moment the florists saw the place, they were really happy that they have at last found a permanent place to set up their shops.

Dr. Nagaraj, speaking to Star of Mysore, said that there are all facilities including good water supply and free open space where the florists can have their own shelter and start the business. “They have agreed to pay the ground rent. They will all be issued ID cards and by this evening they can start operating,” he said.

However, it is interesting to note that the market had been lying vacant for a long time (just like many other markets constructed by Mysuru Urban Development Authority lying neglected) and no fruit, vegetable or flower vendor was prepared to set up shop here as they felt that they would lose business since not many people would be willing to come to the conservancy. Hence, they refused to move but preferred to do business on the footpath. This is the reason why there are flowers and fruit vendors all round Mathru Mandali Circle.