Disruption in power supply on June 3, 4

June 2, 2026

As Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) has taken up underground cable laying works in Jyothinagar Sub-Division limits, power supply will be disrupted on June 3 and 4 between 9 am and 6 pm in the following areas:

June 3: JSS Layout, Shaktinagar, Teachers Layout, Dr. Rajkumar Road (Teresian College Circle to Ganesha temple).

June 4: Dr. Rajkumar Road (Teresian College Circle to Yaraganahalli), Raghavendranagar, according to a press release from CESC Executive Engineer, N.R. Mohalla Division.