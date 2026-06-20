Dist. Administration gears up for smooth conduct of NEET re-exam 

June 20, 2026

7,886 students to write exam from 2 pm to 5 pm at 21 centres across city

Mysuru: With the NTA (National Testing Authority) scheduled to hold NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) re-exam for admission to Undergraduate courses in Medical Colleges tomorrow (June 21), the District Administration is taking all measures for ensuring smooth conduct of the exam.

Additional Deputy Commissioner R. Aishwarya, who chaired a preparatory meeting of officials at the DC’s Office in Siddarthanagar yesterday, said that the exam will take place from 2 pm to 5 pm at 21 centres across the city, for which 7,886 students have registered.

NEET Co-ordinator Mithilesh Kumar said that prior to the exam, the process of frisking and bio-metric verification of examinees will be done at the centres from 11 am to 1.30 pm. The students will be allowed entry to exam centres before 1.30 pm and entry is barred thereafter.

Students are asked to strictly follow the instructions mentioned in the hall ticket, he said.

As regards security around the exam centres, Mithilesh Kumar said that the Police Department will deploy a Police Inspector, 3 men and 2 women Police personnel for every centre.

The MCC authorities should ensure cleanliness around the centres and Medical staff should be deployed at the centres for meeting any health emergencies.

KSRTC authorities should operate adequate bus services to facilitate NEET students arrive at their exam centres on time, he said adding that CESC should ensure uninterrupted power supply during exam period.

He further said that wheel-chair facility should be provided to physically challenged students appearing for the exam.

NEET Co-ordinator Dr. N.R. Srinath, DC Office Protocol Tahsildar Shivaprasad, Fire Officer Gururaj and others were present.

Ban orders

With the All-India NEET scheduled to take place at 21 exam centres, the City Police have clamped prohibitory orders in 200 mts. radius around all the exam centres tomorrow.

Accordingly, barring the examinees and the exam staff, no other unauthorised persons will be allowed entry to the exam centres and carrying of objectionable articles around the centres is strictly prohibited. Also, all photocopy shops and internet cafes in the vicinity of exam centres are ordered to close down during exam hours.