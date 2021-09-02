Dist. Minister’s financial help handed over to deceased scribes’ family
Dist. Minister’s financial help handed over to deceased scribes’ family

September 2, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: A personal financial assistance of Rs. 50,000 each given by District Minister S.T. Somashekar was handed over to the family members of the four deceased journalists, who passed away in recent months, at a programme held at Pathrakartara Bhavan here on Monday last.

District Minister Somashekar had announced the personal compensation of Rs. 50,000 to the family members of each of the Journalists during the Annual MDJA Awards ceremony held in city on Aug. 26 and had given the cheques to Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) President S.T. Ravikumar.

Accordingly, the cheques were handed over to Mala, wife of senior photojournalist Netra Raju, Vijayalakshmi, wife of Sudharma Sanskrit Daily Editor K.V. Sampathkumar, Parvathamma, wife of T. Narasipur journalist Manjunath and Ramya, wife of Prajavani newspaper reporter Pavan Hethur. 

However, Netra Raju’s wife returned the cheque asking MDJA to utilise the same for funding the education of talented poor children or for Arogya Suraksha Fund.

MDJA General Secretary M. Subramanya, City Vice-President M.S. Basavanna, City Secretary P. Rangaswamy and others were present.

