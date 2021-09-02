Mysuru City Corporation Ward 36 By-poll: Voting from 7 am to 6 pm tomorrow
Mysuru City Corporation Ward 36 By-poll: Voting from 7 am to 6 pm tomorrow

September 2, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The voting for MCC Ward 36 (Yaraganahalli and Ambedkar Colony) by-poll will be held tomorrow (Sept. 3) from 7 am till 6 pm and the counting of votes will be taken up on Sept. 6 from 8 am.

Meanwhile, the public campaigning ended yesterday with the candidates of all the three major political parties — BJP, Congress and JD(S) — making a last lap effort to woo the voters. 

The by-poll was necessitated by the annulment of the election of Rukmini Madegowda of the JD(S) by the Karnataka High Court on the grounds of submission of inappropriate documents on assets owned by her in the 2018 MCC polls. 

Mustering took place today (Sept. 2) and de-mustering will be on Sept. 3 at Maharaja Sanskrit Patashala on Sayyaji Rao Road.

The Model Code of Conduct in the limits of the Ward, which has been in place since the issuance of poll notification on Aug. 23, will continue till Sept. 6.

City Police have issued prohibitory orders  under Section 144 of Cr.PC in 100 mts radius of all the 11 Booths from 6 am till 8 pm on the date of polling. The members of the public can call the following Control Room numbers for any complaints regarding poll code violations, electoral malpractices and other violations: 1077(DC Office) and Ph: 0821-2440890 or 2418800 (MCC Office).

