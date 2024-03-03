‘Distance learning crucial for human capital development: Justice B.R. Patil

March 3, 2024

KSOU awards degrees to 7,869 students, 30 gold medals, 37 cash prizes during 19th convocation

Mysore/Mysuru: Open and distance education plays a crucial role in the development of human capital, providing avenues for individuals to acquire knowledge, skills, and opportunities for personal and professional advancement, stated Karnataka Lokayukta Justice B.S. Patil.

He was delivering the Convocation address at the 19th Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) Convocation held at the Convocation Bhavan at Mukthagangothri this noon.

Justice Patil said, “Education has long served as a catalyst for social change, and distance education has significantly contributed to improving accessibility, flexibility, and affordability in the Indian education landscape.”

Golden Girls: Picture shows (from left) M. Sanjana, Geethanjali Raman Katti, G.N. Bhavya and Neelavva Shivappa Patil displaying their gold medals and certificates.

Modern era’s knowledge explosion

Acknowledging the challenges inherent in distance education, Justice Patil underscored its practical value, especially in the context of the modern era’s knowledge explosion and technological advancements. He highlighted the establishment of various open universities and institutions dedicated to distance education by the Indian Government, such as the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). These institutions offer a diverse range of undergraduate, postgraduate and certificate courses through distance learning mode, catering to learners nationwide and providing flexible learning opportunities.

Justice Patil further noted the Government’s efforts to ensure the recognition and accreditation of open and distance learning programs to uphold quality standards and credibility. He highlighted the role of the Distance Education Bureau (DEB) of the University Grants Commission (UGC) in regulating and accrediting distance education programs offered by universities and institutions across India.

Digital advancements in education

Addressing digital advancements in education, Lokayukta Justice Patil highlighted the role of the National Digital Library of India (NDL) in facilitating universal access to knowledge and promoting self-learning among students and educators. He emphasised the significance of Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) offered by various universities and institutions, enabling learners to access free and low-cost online courses from anywhere with an internet connection.

Justice Patil also discussed the Digital India initiative, which aims to transform India into a digitally empowered society.

Digital India

Initiatives such as BharatNet, National Knowledge Network (NKN), and Common Service Centres (CSCs) focus on improving internet connectivity and digital infrastructure in rural and remote areas, thereby enhancing access to online learning resources and services.

Shifting the focus to students, Justice Patil noted the importance of self-discipline and character development. He stressed that one’s character is tested by how they take charge of their own life, and highlighted the enduring pleasure of possessing a good name among peers and acquaintances.

Discussing the importance of time management, Justice Patil underscored the value of time, stating that each individual is endowed with 24 precious hours every day. He underscored the need to utilise this time effectively to prioritise health, pleasure, financial stability, contentment, respect, and personal growth.

KSOU’s pioneering initiatives

He expressed his delight at KSOU’s pioneering initiatives in introducing cutting-edge courses such as data science, food science, and earth science. He commended KSOU for securing approvals from the UGC to offer a record number of 45 open and distance learning courses and 10 online courses, marking the highest count among all open universities in the country.

During the event, the KSOU conferred Honorary Doctorates on State Information Commissioner Dr. H.C. Satyan, Bapuji Group of Institutions Secretary and President of Chitradurga District Sharana Sahitya Parishat, K.M. Veeresh, and S.B. Education Trust Secretary from Mandya, Meera Shivalingaiah.

A total of 7,869 students were awarded degrees in various undergraduate and postgraduate courses and the University also presented a total of 30 gold medals and 37 cash prizes to outstanding students. KSOU Chancellor and Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Minister for Higher Education Dr. M.C. Sudhakar and others were present.