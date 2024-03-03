104th Convocation of Mysore University held

March 3, 2024

Honorary Doctorates conferred on former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna, former Minister M.R. Seetharam, Sanskrit scholar Prof. Bhashyam Swamiji and former Cricketer Javagal Srinath

Mysore/Mysuru: The 104th Convocation of University of Mysore (UoM) was held at the Senate Hall of Crawford Hall in city this morning.

Honorary Doctorates were conferred on veteran leader and former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna, former Minister M.R. Seetharam and Sanskrit scholar Prof. Bhashyam Swamiji. Former international cricketer Javagal Srinath, who could not receive the Honorary Doctorate announced during the 103rd Convocation of the Varsity held in October 2023, was also presented with the honour today.

Dr. C.N. Manjunath, former Director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, delivered the Convocation Address where he advocated certain qualities to be a good human being in life for the outgoing graduates.

Be a good human being first

Dr. Manjunath said, “Dedication is more important than designation, sincerity is more important than seniority, values are more important than valuables and mindset is more important than marks. Students should imbibe such qualities in life to be a good human being rather than seeing them as a doctor, engineer and occupying other top positions.”

It is widely believed that teaching staff and Universities hold the responsibility of producing the best students. Apart from gaining knowledge and earning degrees along with ranks and medals, the students should also develop good culture, wisdom, humanity, common sense and behaviour. The talent and skills aren’t enough to be a good human being, he said.

In his advice to students who undergo tremendous stress to meet several aims in life, he said, “We should fix time to complete certain activities, or else we will end up feeling disappointed. If you want to walk briskly, walk alone and if you want to walk far, tread in a group.”

Hon. Doctorate recipient former Indian cricketer Javagal Srinath and Srinivas of Sri Yoganarasimhaswamy Temple greeting Governor-Chancellor Thaawarchand Gehlot, ahead of the 104th Convocation of University of Mysore at Crawford Hall in city this morning.

Health advise

Dr. Manjunath also advised the students to keep blood pressure under control, along with sugar level, cholesterol in blood, weight and waist and also ambition under control. “Besides, roadside eatables should be avoided as in the current scenario we are seeing parents bringing their children to hospital against the earlier trend of children taking their parents to hospital,” he noted.

In his address, Higher Education Minister Dr. M.C. Sudhakar, who serves as the Pro-Chancellor of the University, expressed the Government’s commitment to revitalising the Mysore Varsity, renowned as the first University in the State.

He underscored the importance of empowering women, highlighting their outnumbering presence among the graduates at the Convocation. Dr. Sudhakar emphasised the need to equip female graduates with vocational skills to enhance their employability. Additionally, he mentioned collaborative efforts with organisations such as the Wadhwani Foundation of the USA and the Centre for Research in Schemes and Policies (CRISP), comprising retired IAS Officers, aimed at fostering the overall development of the State.

Clean air, water

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who serves as the Chancellor of the University, stressed the imperative of preserving religion and culture while advocating for the conservation of natural resources. He emphasised the importance of maintaining the cleanliness of forests, air and water, underlining the collective responsibility to safeguard the environment for future generations.

In all 32,249 candidates were conferred various degrees with 61.99 percent (19,992) among them being female graduates and 38 percent (12,257) male graduates, followed by 100 Ph.D degrees.

Among the total graduates, 6,144 candidates were conferred Master’s degrees and 26,009 Bachelor degrees. A total of 436 medals and 266 cash prizes were also awarded to successful candidates.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. N.K. Lokanath, Registrar V.R. Shylaja, Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. K.M. Mahadevan and others were present.