Distribution of voter slip with QR code begins

April 16, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Booth Level Officers (BLOs) across all voting booths in Mysuru have initiated the distribution of voter slips equipped with QR codes, aiming to streamline the voting process on election day, Apr. 26. The slips are being distributed to individual homes.

These voter slips contain a unique QR code providing essential information such as the polling booth location, Voter ID number, family details, Assembly segment, date, duration of voting, map of the polling station along with names of roads surrounding the polling booth and other pertinent details. This technological enhancement aims to facilitate a smoother voting experience for all voters in Mysuru.

This marks the first implementation of such a system in Karnataka, with 10 cities, including Mysuru, being chosen for the initial phase of the project. The QR code printed on the voter slips allows voters to scan it using their mobile phones, directing them to the respective polling booth location via Google Maps.

This innovative initiative aims to boost voter turnout, particularly in urban areas.

This system was successfully piloted during the recent Teachers’ Constituency polls in Bengaluru, resulting in a significant increase in the polling percentage. In 2020, the polling percentage stood at 66 percent, but with the implementation of the QR code-based system in 2024, the polling percentage surged to an impressive 86 percent.

Converting the latitude and longitude coordinates of polling stations into QR codes and printing them on voter slips is a practical solution to address the challenge many voters face in locating their polling stations, officials said.

This approach not only streamlines the process but also aligns with the broader goal of increasing voter participation, especially in urban areas where voters may not be familiar with government buildings or schools used as polling stations, they added.

In addition to Mysuru, the QR code-based system will be implemented in Belagavi, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Hubballi-Dharwad, Davanagere, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, Ballari, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru City BBMP Central, BBMP North and BBMP South.

The initiative will cover 13,847 polling booths across 47 Assembly Constituencies under the jurisdiction of 10 City Corporations.