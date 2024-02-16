LS polls: No ticket for most State MPs ?

February 16, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: In a significant development within Karnataka’s political arena, reliable sources have disclosed that approximately half of BJP MPs across the party’s 25 Lok Sabha Constituencies are set to be denied tickets for the upcoming Parliamentary elections.

Key figures within the party’s top echelons, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J.P. Nadda, have been meticulously evaluating incumbent MPs’ performance, public perception, age and various political considerations.

This scrutiny aims to optimise the party’s chances by fielding more promising candidates. Notably, confidential assessments and surveys conducted across Karnataka’s 28 seats by the BJP central leadership have been pivotal in this decision-making process. However, specific details regarding the conductors and methodologies of these assessments remain a secret.

The survey reports suggest that several incumbent MPs deemed inactive in developmental initiatives, ageing or embroiled in political controversies may face ticket denials. This strategic move underscores the party’s commitment to nurturing second-tier leadership.

Over the past half-decade, four MPs from Karnataka have failed to raise a single question in the Lok Sabha, with some exhibiting minimal attendance during Sessions, while others have courted controversy with their statements, inviting public scrutiny. Additionally, the advancing age of certain MPs has led to the decision to refrain from offering them tickets.

Additionally, notable political figures, including Chamarajanagar MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad, Chikkaballapur MP B.N. Bachegowda, Bangalore North’s D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Davangere MP G.M. Siddeshwar and Haveri-Gadag MP M. Shivakumar C. Udasi, have declared their political retirements.

Excluding these five individuals, reports indicate that the BJP central leadership aims to field fresh faces in majority of the remaining 20 seats to secure victories. Reflecting on past electoral setbacks during Assembly polls, where BJP faced challenges due to similar ticket allocation practices, party is cautious.

Currently, Congress is grappling with stiff competition, relying on guarantee schemes and an extensive publicity campaign to maximise electoral gains. In response, BJP has devised a comprehensive strategy, incorporating JD(S) into its master plan. Leveraging insights from Constituency review reports, the BJP has curated a tentative list of candidates, pending finalisation after seat-sharing negotiations with the JD(S).

Should BJP maintain its strongholds in the 25 seats it previously secured, the electoral landscape will likely witness a showdown between BJP-JD(S) alliance and Congress that is in power in the State.