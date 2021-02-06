District achieves 100 percent in pulse polio immunisation

February 6, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The district has achieved 100 percent target in the nationwide Pulse Polio campaign that concluded on Wednesday, thanks to the efforts of Health Officers.

On the first day of immunisation drive held on Jan. 31, as against the target of 2,44,017 kids in the age group of 0 to 5 years, the district administered polio drops to 2,31,971 children through 1,635 booths, which is around 95 percent achievement. On Feb. 1 and 2, the Health Department volunteers covered every kid in the district by door-to-door visit. Of the total 2,44,017 kids, the Mysuru City and rural areas accounted for 1,20,103 kids. Out of which, as many as 1,11,905 children were administered polio drops on the first day. In the next two days, those who had missed the drops in the first day, were covered.

Percentage of pulse polio administration in rural areas: T. Narasipur – 103.04 percent, Nanjangud – 104.80 percent, Hunsur – 102.38 per cent, H.D. Kote – 100.02 percent, Periyapatna – 99.77 percent and K.R. Nagar taluk – 100.48 percent. A total of 6,540 personnel participated in this drive which was monitored by 324 officers. Volunteers walked to inaccessible areas to administer polio drops.

Along with administering pulse polio drops, health volunteers created awareness about COVID-19 too. Villagers were asked to follow safety protocols like wearing mask, maintaining social distance and washing hands with sanitiser. They were asked to go for RT-PCR test in case of fever or cough”. — Dr. L. Ravi, Reproductive and Child Health Officer