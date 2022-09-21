District Administration invites Governor, CM for Dasara
District Administration invites Governor, CM for Dasara

September 21, 2022

On behalf of the District Administration, Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar accompanied by Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham and others extended a formal Dasara invitation to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru this noon.

Picture shows the Minister inviting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for the Nada Habba beginning from Sept. 26. Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol, MLA L. Nagendra; MLCs Dr. D. Thimmaiah and C.N. Manjegowda, Dasara Reception Sub-Committee Working President M.J. Roopa, Secretary K. Kuberappa, District Minister’s Personal Secretary Srinivas Gowda, Officer on Special Duty Doddanagaiah and others were present. The Mysuru delegation also extended Dasara invite to other VVIPs also in Bengaluru this afternoon. They include Acting Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Justice Alok Aradhe, Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri and Council Chairman Raghunath Rao Malkapure.

2 COMMENTS ON THIS POST To “District Administration invites Governor, CM for Dasara”

  1. Magadi Kempegowda says:
    September 21, 2022 at 7:33 pm

    So these district official and district minister idiots offer flowers and fruits to the two other idiots: caterpillar moustached Lingayat Bommai, and the funny cap/turban wearer Gehlot, inviting them to this wasteful ( but profitable for the officials and the district minister as both get 40% commission on contracts awarded) jamboree which has seen better days decades ago, and is so anachronistic these days.

    Reply
  2. Joseph Mundassery says:
    September 21, 2022 at 8:22 pm

    The Deccan Herald published in Bangalore reports;”‘40% Sarkar’: ‘PayCM’ posters targeting Bommai spotted in Bengaluru”
    It used to be Congress leaders mired in corruption, now , it is BJP leaders of the state!
    In Kerala, the government, is careful in the aspect of bribes.
    Jai Ho!

    Reply

