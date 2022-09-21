District Administration invites Governor, CM for Dasara

September 21, 2022

On behalf of the District Administration, Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar accompanied by Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham and others extended a formal Dasara invitation to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru this noon.

Picture shows the Minister inviting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for the Nada Habba beginning from Sept. 26. Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol, MLA L. Nagendra; MLCs Dr. D. Thimmaiah and C.N. Manjegowda, Dasara Reception Sub-Committee Working President M.J. Roopa, Secretary K. Kuberappa, District Minister’s Personal Secretary Srinivas Gowda, Officer on Special Duty Doddanagaiah and others were present. The Mysuru delegation also extended Dasara invite to other VVIPs also in Bengaluru this afternoon. They include Acting Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Justice Alok Aradhe, Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri and Council Chairman Raghunath Rao Malkapure.