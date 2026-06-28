District-level Pulse Polio programme held  
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District-level Pulse Polio programme held  

June 28, 2026

MLA Tanveer Sait inaugurates Badamakan PHC 

Mysuru: Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait inaugurated the district-level pulse polio vaccination programme organised by District Administration, Mysuru Zilla Panchayat (ZP) and Department of Health and Family Welfare at PH Colony in Badamakan in city, this morning.  

Speaking on the occasion, Tanvir Sait stated that community halls were getting converted to a place for anti-community activities and called for converting them to hospitals and educational institutions for public utility.  

He also called upon people to get their children within the age group of five years administered with polio vaccination.  

Department of Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy, who spoke on the occasion, said that ‘Namma Clinics’ in the city were providing treatments for more than 40 types of ailments and added that eight specialists doctors worked for three days a week in the city limits.  

MLC C.N. Manjegowda, former Mayor Arif Hussain, DC G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, ZP CEO S. Ukesh Kumar, SP Mallikarjun Baladandi, DCP (Crime & Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj and others were present.  

Badamakan PHC  

MLA Tanveer Sait also inaugurated the new Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Badamakan this morning. The PHC, which was operating from a building belonging to Police Department at Jyothinagar, was shifted to community hall located at Badamakan. The community hall was renovated at a total cost of Rs. 80 lakh with MLA Tanvir Sait releasing Rs. 30 lakh from MLA LAD Funds and Mysuru City Corporation providing Rs. 50 lakh.  

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