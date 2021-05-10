District Minister and MP inspect oxygen unit in Hebbal

May 10, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: District In-charge Minister S.T. Somashekar and MP Pratap Simha visited Padaki Air Products located at Hebbal Industrial area in city this morning and took stock of the situation relating to oxygen supply and availability in the district.

Padaki Air Products is one of the leading supplier of industrial and medical oxygen in city, supplying their products to Mandya and Chamarajanagar other than Mysuru district.

Both Somashekar and Pratap Simha held discussions with Padaki Air Products Proprietor Anil Padaki about the current production capacity in their unit.

Later, speaking to reporters, MP Pratap Simha said, “We have already received our quota of oxygen supplies, but 36 KL is just not enough to meet the demands. District Minister Somashekar has already discussed the situation with both Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Health Minister Sudhakar who have promised to increase our quota. We had earlier received 16 KL of oxygen supply from Ballari, but KR Hospital itself needed considerable amount of oxygen. We are expecting one more batch of oxygen to reach Mysuru today. We will also be monitoring oxygen needs in all Government and Private Hospitals with 30 plus beds and accordingly allot oxygen cylinders based on their demand.”

Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman H.V. Rajeev, D. Devaraj Urs Development Corporation Chairman R. Raghu, Nanjangud MLA B. Harshvardhan, Jungle Lodges Chairperson M. Appanna and Health Department officials were present during the visit.