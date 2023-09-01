District Minister assures livelihood for injured MCC Pourakarmika
District Minister assures livelihood for injured MCC Pourakarmika

September 1, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa visited the injured MCC Pourakarmika Mahadeva,  who lost his leg in an accident that took place on D. Devaraj Urs road a few days ago and currently undergoing treatment at Apollo BGS Hospitals in city, on Thursday and enquired about his health.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mahadevappa assured of livelihood to Mahadeva. Pointing out that he spoke to the Hospital doctors on the condition of Mahadeva, he said that the Government would meet the medical expenses of Mahadeva, who was seriously injured in the accident. Reiterating that the Government would extend all help in ensuring Mahadeva’s livelihood, he said that he has already spoken  to the Social Welfare Department Principal Secretary P. Manivannan in this regard. Maintaining that the Government would also consider giving a job to Mahadeva’s wife, he said as for now, the Social Welfare Department would extend all help to the victim’s family.

Former Mayor Narayana, who is also a Pourakarmika leader, MCC Health Inspector Manjukumar and other officials were present.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra visited the Hospital and enquired about Mahadeva’s health. He also held talks with  the doctors and other Hospital staff.

