Tranquilliser expert killed in elephant attack
Tranquilliser expert killed in elephant attack

September 1, 2023

Hassan: Venkatesh alias Aane Venkatesh (40), a tranquilliser expert involved in several elephant rescue operations, succumbed to injuries after one such operation went awry, at Halliyuru near Alur in the district on Thursday.

Bheema is the tusker that trampled Venkatesh to death. The elephant had sustained injuries during a fight with another tusker in the forest in July. A team of veterinarians had treated the injured pachyderm with the help of two tamed elephants two days ago. However, Bheema was seen wandering in and around the border villages with pain. The locals had brought it to the notice of Forest Department.

Though in the wild, elephant was considered as soft natured, as there was no incident  of  confilct with people, since getting injured. Following pleas from the villagers, Hassan Forest Division Officials had taken permission from the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) to tranquillise Bheema for treatment and Venkatesh, was summonned to tranquillise Bheema. Venkatesh, who fired a dart at the elephant, was standing about 20 ft. away from the elephant. But the elephant instead of moving ahead turned back and chased Venkatesh, who tripped and fell to the ground, while trying to save himself. Bheema then trampled Venkatesh causing grievous injuries to him.  The seriously injured Venkatesh was immediately rushed to HIMS Hospital, where he died at around 2 pm. The body of Venkatesh was kept in front of the Forest Department Office for the Officers and staff to pay their last respects,  before it was taken to his native village in Alur taluk.

The Forest Officials handed over an ex-gratia of Rs. 15 lakh to the next of kin of Venkatesh. 

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre and senior Forest Officers have also condoled the tragic death of Venkatesh.

