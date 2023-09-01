Minister asks MCC to submit report on vehicle repair contract

September 1, 2023

Bengaluru: Stating that it has come to his notice that MCC vehicles repair contract has been awarded to a single party for the past five years without calling tenders, Urban Development Minister B.S. Suresh (Byrathi Suresh) asked the MCC officials to submit a report in this regard in 15 days as he sensed lapses on the part of officials.

He was speaking after presiding over the MCC works progress review meeting at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Pointing out that the outstanding water bills due to the MCC stands at a whopping Rs.200 crore (inclusive of interest), Suresh said that most of the defaulters are from poor and Middle class families. “ The Government has plans to come up with a one-time settlement for defaulters for payment of their pending bills with interest waiver. The MCC should send a proposal in this regard”, he said.

Continuing, the Minister said that the MCC should expedite construction of Pourakarmika houses being built under Gruha Bhagya scheme. Noting that only 45 percent of the works have been completed regarding construction of G+3 Model houses for 158 MCC pourakarmikas, he wondered what was hindering the officials for completing the works when there was no dearth of funds.

“The MCC has 2.27 lakh taxable properties and the tax should be stipulated properly so that the MCC does not lose out on revenues. The MCC has set a Rs.162 crore tax collection and this may even rise to Rs.180 crore if there is proper tax fixation and collection. All the Zonal Officers should look at this prospect of revenues,” he pointed out.

The MCC officials sought permission for setting up two more Indira canteens in city in addition to the 11 that are in existence. In response the Minister said that the Government is committed for social justice and the Government has plans to increase the number of Indira canteens.

Referring to revenues from installation of hoardings, the Minister said that Mysuru is growing at almost the same pace of Bengaluru. Observing that Mysuru which is known as the city of Palaces, seems to be dotted by big sized advertisements boards, billboards, hoardings, flexes etc., Suresh said that it is not correct on the part of the MCC to have projected advertisement board earnings at just Rs.70 crore for the year 2023-24. He asked the MCC officials to revise the projection by fixing an appropriate fee for advertisement hoardings, which helps in revenue augmentation.

Maintaining that there are nine advertisement agencies in Mysuru, the Minister said it is not proper that only one of them take part in the tender or award the contract to the lone tenderer. The tender process should be such that everyone will get an equal opportunity, he noted.

Referring to streetlights issue, Suresh said that action should be taken if there are any lapses on the part of the contractor. Also, the officials should take immediate steps to fix potholes. He further directed the officials to introduce e-administration for addressing public grievances and complaints, he said.

Wanting to know why there has been a delay with e-Office software having been installed over a year ago, he said that action must be taken to ensure that e-administration is in place in a week.

Urban Development Department Secretary Dr. Ajay Nagabushan, Municipal Administration Director N. Manjushri, MCC Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rehman Shariff, Additional Commissioner Roopa and other officials were present.