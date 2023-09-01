Will open Dasara-2023 as art representative: Hamsalekha
September 1, 2023

Noted lyricist to pen a special song for Dasara

Mysore/Mysuru: Renowned Sandalwood Music Director and lyricist Hamsalekha, who has been chosen to inaugurate Dasara-2023  has said that “Being a representative of art, I will be inaugurating Navaratri festivities at Chamundi Hill on behalf of all the people of the State.”

Speaking to media persons on the decision of the State Government to invite him to open Navaratri festivities, beginning from Oct. 15, Hamsalekha said, “I am brimming with energy to also pen a special song for Dasara. Chief Minister Siddharamaiah had informed me over phone that I have been unanimously chosen to inaugurate Dasara festival this time. When the CM himself conveyed the decision, I accepted it.”

Going down memory lane, Hamsalekha also recalled the grandeur of Dasara he had witnessed when his father had brought him to Mysuru.

“It is still etched afresh in my memory, how my father who was carrying me on his shoulder told me to see the then Maharaja of Mysore Jayachamaraja Wadiyar wearing goggles, seated inside the Golden Howdah,” said Hamsalekha.

