Karnataka complied with our order: Cauvery Authority in SC

September 1, 2023

New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding sharing of Cauvery water between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court yesterday.

In the affidavit, the CWMA stated that it had directed Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs of water at Biligundlu for the next 15 days from Aug. 29. The CWMA clarified that the Siddharamaiah Government in Karnataka had not violated its directive.

TN’s request for release of 24,000 cusecs of water is scheduled for a hearing before a three-Judge Bench in Supreme Court today. Currently, Karnataka is releasing 5,000 cusecs of water daily from KRS dam. The dam’s water level is at 100 feet, while its maximum capacity is 124.80 feet, raising concerns about the availability of drinking water.

Various farmers’ organisations from Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar, have been staging protests against Congress Government’s decision.