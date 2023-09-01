Rotary celebrates success of mega blood donation drive

September 1, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Three Rotary Clubs of Mysuru came together and organised a felicitation event here last evening to mark the success of the mega blood donation camp they had conducted. At the recently held camp, an impressive 953 units of blood was collected from volunteers and donated to hospitals and blood banks.

The felicitation event, held at the Rotary Auditorium on JLB Road, was a collaborative effort between Rotary Club of Mysore South East, Rotary Mysore and Rotary Club of Vijayanagar. The volunteers, who selflessly donated their blood, received appreciation certificates for their invaluable contribution.

Speaking after presenting the mementoes and certificates, Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra Founder-Editor K.B. Ganapathy appreciated Rotary’s continuous efforts in serving the society. He thanked the blood donors and the motivators for their sense of community service.

“Genuine happiness and peace lie in the act of giving. In life there is more pleasure in giving than in receiving. I am sure it is in this spirit the donors gave their blood that would save many from their sick bed,” said Ganapathy.

“Rotary organisations have collected an impressive 953 units of blood through this initiative. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all involved,” he said. Continuing, he added that those who conceived this project and those who selflessly donated blood are the true heroes.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose always used to tell his soldiers, ‘Give me your blood, I will give you freedom.’ But now, if Netaji were to be alive, he would say ‘Give me your blood and I will give you health,’ Ganapathy said.

Highlighting the paramount importance of compassion for humanity, Ganapathy said, “Love for humanity should resonate in every human heart in the spirit of our moral precept Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. Only then projects like blood donation can be accomplished.”

Over 19 organisations came together to make this mega blood donation camps that were conducted in 12 different places. All those organisers and volunteers were felicitated with mementoes and certificates along with those individuals who extended their cooperation for the initiative.

Comedian Mysore Anand, with his distinct style of imitation, entertained the audience for half-an-hour before the vote of thanks.

Rotary Vijayanagar President H.M. Harish, Secretary Raghavendra, Rotary Mysore Vice-President Roopa, Joint Secretary Ashok, Rotary Mysore South East President K.N. Muralidharan, Secretary N.T. Girish and others were present.

Student receives Rs. 1 lakh cheque

In a noble gesture, Rotary Mysore presented a cheque of Rs. 1 lakh to Shilpashree for her education. Rotary Mysore President Arun Belawadi told Star of Mysore that Shilpashree had scored 96 percent in Second PUC examinations and secured an engineering merit seat at Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering.

“Her family approached our club for financial aid and our club members collected the money for this deserving student. She is a brilliant student and we wanted to ensure that she does not face any hurdles in completing her education,” Arun said.