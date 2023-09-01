Plastic ban on Chamundi Hill comes into force

September 1, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The ban on plastic and penalty for illegal activities at Chamundi Hill has come into effect from today (Sept. 1, 2023).

ACF Lakshmikanth and RFO Dhanyashree led Forest personnel’s team in monitoring the implementation of the ban, by moving around the shrine, with an eye on devotees visiting Chamundeshwari temple, vendors of puja items and other articles, who were using plastic carry bags earlier.

Today being the first day of the ban, ‘Zero Fine’ receipt was issued to offenders, along with a pamphlet containing the set of violations and fine amount.

The regulation follows the recent order of National Green Tribunal State Committee Chairman Justice Subhash B. Adi during his meeting in city on July 14, 2023, to make Chamundi Hill totally plastic-free by Dasara.

Accordingly, Forest Department had issued a notification in August 2023, to rein in the offenders under Sections 76 and 99(1) of Karnataka Forest Act 1963 and Karnataka Forest Rules 1969, effective from Sept. 1. Trespassing into Chamundi Hill Reserve Forest attracts a fine of Rs. 500; haphazard parking on Hill Road – Rs. 1,000; disposing food packets, plastic covers, water bottles on Hill Road – Rs. 500; shopkeepers at the Hill caught for selling plastic covers – Rs. 2,500; for second time offence – Rs. 5,000; third time offence – Rs. 10,000 and recommendation to suspend trade licence. Outsiders (non-residents) who enter the Hill between 10 pm and 6 am will be fined Rs. 2,500 and those caught with liquor and cigarette will be fined Rs. 5,000.