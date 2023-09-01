G-20 summit delegates visit Mysore Palace

September 1, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Delegates from different countries, who have arrived in India to take part in next week’s G-20 summit at New Delhi, visited Mysore Palace yesterday.

They were warmly welcomed by Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya. The Palace Guides took them around and explained about the Palace’s historical significance, heritage, splendour and architectural grandeur.

The delegates were in Karnataka to participate in the G-20 technical workshop on ‘One Health: Challenges and Opportunities’ in Bengaluru from Aug. 29 to 31.

The delegates were elated to see the beauty of the Mysore Palace and wrote the following in the Visitors Book:

“It has been an excellent opportunity for me to visit the Palace along with members of the G-20 delegates, who assembled at the city of Bengaluru for a sideline event on one health organised by Government of India. The visit gave an opportunity to show India’s heritage and capabilities possessed over the centuries to the delegates who were from G-20 countries.The management of the Palace deserves all thanks and appreciation for taking care of the delegates and explaining about the Palace. The Deputy Director of the Palace Board Mr. Subramanya and his team need to be applauded for wonderful management of the Palace and keep the Palace in utmost care and cleanliness. I as the Chair of the G-20 sideline event sincerely thank for all co-operation and support to the delegates.” — Dr. J.K. Jena,

Chair of the G-20 Technical Workshop on One Health

“Amazing and Incredible India. Our heritage is something we are proud. One god and depicted in so many forms; truly one earth and one family. Hope it preserves our heritage as it is. Thanks to DD Subramanya for well-maintained Palace and co-operation to facilitate visit for G-20 delegates.”—M. Singhai (India)