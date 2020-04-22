District Minister inspects Zoo, adopts female elephant ‘Chamundi’

April 22, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: District in-charge Minister S.T. Somashekar, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar and KR MLA S.A. Ramdas today inspected the Mysuru Zoo, which remains closed for visitors since the nationwide lockdown was announced.

He sought information from the Zoo authorities regarding the precautionary measures taken with regard to the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic.

After inspecting the Zoo in the battery-operated vehicle, Somashekar, who is also the Co-operation Minister, adopted the five-year-old female elephant named ‘Chamundi’ for one year after paying the adoption fee of Rs. 1.75 lakh from his personal account.

He also donated Rs. 25,000, a day’s expense towards feeding 16 tigers housed in the Zoo.